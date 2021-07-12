Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 11,048 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $388,226.72. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,394 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $331,702.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45.

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,501 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $869,540.49.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.57. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.