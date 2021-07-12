Analysts Anticipate Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Datadog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Datadog reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datadog will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Datadog.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,614,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 58,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,363 in the last three months.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $107.48. 52,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

