CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Insider Sells $513,505.98 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98.
Shares of NYSE:CDNA traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.54. 18,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About CareDx
See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.