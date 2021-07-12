CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Insider Sells $513,505.98 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98.

Shares of NYSE:CDNA traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.54. 18,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

