Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.04. 73,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,320,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $859.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

