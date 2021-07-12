Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.18

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 8126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$363.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

