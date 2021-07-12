Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.37. 2,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

