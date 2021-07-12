Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 7,540 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $82.66. 7,742 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Domo alerts:

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.