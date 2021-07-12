Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 7,540 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NYSE:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20.
Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $82.66. 7,742 shares of the company traded hands.
About Domo
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.