Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,221.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $125.61 or 0.00379358 BTC on major exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $744,986.17 and $4,221.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

