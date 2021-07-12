Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NYSE:AMTI) Insider Bittoo Kanwar Sells 7,500 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NYSE:AMTI) insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00.

NYSE:AMTI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,218 shares.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

