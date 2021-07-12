G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GTHX) Director Sells $223,500.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $223,500.00.
NYSE:GTHX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,675 shares.
About G1 Therapeutics
See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.