Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 11,250 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00.

Shares of NYSE DBX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,010 shares.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

