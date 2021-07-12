Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $84.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 1,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $812.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

