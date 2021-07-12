AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Sells $788,480.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.
AVAV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.22. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
AeroVironment Company Profile
Featured Article: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.