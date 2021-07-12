Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.32). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

RUN traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 108,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

