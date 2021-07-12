Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

