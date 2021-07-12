Velas (VLX) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $91.02 million and $1.97 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000949 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

