Suretly Market Cap Hits $69,038.44 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $69,038.44 and $33.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.30 or 0.00893993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

