Chindata Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 557 call options.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group by 154.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 872,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.69. 37,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -279.00. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CD. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
