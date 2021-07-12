Chindata Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 557 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group by 154.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 872,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.69. 37,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -279.00. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CD. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

