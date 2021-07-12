Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $132.83 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.30 or 0.00893993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,188,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,522,531 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.