Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $88.87. 45,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

