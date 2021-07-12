Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE UNVR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

