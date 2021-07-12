Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00.

AXTI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.