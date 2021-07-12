Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 107,603 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 107,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $564,915.75.

Ayro stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,865 shares.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.