Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $605,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.89. 80,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,708. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.44. The company has a market cap of $391.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.22.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

