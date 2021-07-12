Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

HYVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised Hyve Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Shares of Hyve Group stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 133.10 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,989. The firm has a market cap of £352.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.67. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.