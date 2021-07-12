The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.34. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($1.87) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

