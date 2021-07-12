Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $122.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $502.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

RPD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.66. 9,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $103.85.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

