OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 4.7%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 145,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,033,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.