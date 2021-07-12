Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton Sells 65,925 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 86,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,543. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

