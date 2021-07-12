Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director John Wiehoff Sells 14,400 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $891,936.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Donaldson by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Donaldson by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

