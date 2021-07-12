Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 722.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126,331 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 209,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,876,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,719,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $179,922,000 after buying an additional 669,196 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $10,639,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 83,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $68.08. 175,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,460. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.77.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

