Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

