Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.