Beam Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.65 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $44.64 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002109 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,286,040 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

