Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.06, for a total transaction of $27,291,538.00.

Facebook stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.47. 429,146 shares of the company traded hands.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

