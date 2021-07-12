Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 4,959 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00.

STMP stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,793 shares.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

