Connectome Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $82,993.97 and $276,727.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.00899020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

