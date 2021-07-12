Polkadot Price Reaches $14.77 on Major Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.77 or 0.00044512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $14.40 billion and approximately $637.12 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00113669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00161094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,233.25 or 1.00131758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00956310 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,090,491,446 coins and its circulating supply is 974,767,290 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

