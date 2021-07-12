Scotiabank Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$11.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IVN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.53.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.31. 462,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,220. The company has a quick ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 42.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 716.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.80.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.