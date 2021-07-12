Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.60. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$13.46 and a one year high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of -62.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

