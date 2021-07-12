Amyris, Inc. (NYSE:AMRS) CEO Sells $1,477,135.95 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NYSE:AMRS) CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95.

NYSE:AMRS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.29. 35,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

