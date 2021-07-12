HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €79.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.55 ($98.29).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up €1.52 ($1.79) on Monday, hitting €74.62 ($87.79). The stock had a trading volume of 500,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.