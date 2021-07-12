Putnam Investments LLC Has $406.02 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,240,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,919 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $406,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

