Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Up 5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 2,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
