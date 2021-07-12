Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading Up 5%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 2,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 476,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

