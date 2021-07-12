Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387,292 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mastercard worth $749,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,150. The stock has a market cap of $372.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

