Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.50

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 182760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.32 million and a PE ratio of -24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

