MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. 4,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 820,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.