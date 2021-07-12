China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.86

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 27868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.