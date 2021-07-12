China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.86

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 27868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
