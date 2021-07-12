Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 186 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,002. The company has a market cap of $343.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

