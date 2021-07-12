NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

GPN stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.29. 5,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

