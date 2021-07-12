Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.32. 280,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,675,592. The firm has a market cap of $476.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

